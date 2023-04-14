Cooler with rain and snow possible Friday

Much cooler Friday with rain and snow both in the forecast.

TODAY: Increasing clouds with afternoon rain and isolated thunderstorms across the area. Cooler today with highs ranging from the low—50s in Colorado Springs to the low-60s for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: As temperatures drop this evening... some light snow is possible here in the Pikes Peak region. There is a winter weather advisory posted for Teller county and western El Paso county. Roads in the higher elevations may become slick early Saturday morning.

EXTENDED: Partly cloudy and cool Saturday with a few isolalted rain and snow showers possible. Cool highs in the 50s Saturday. A ridge of high pressure builds across the region starting on Sunday with warming temperatures. And temperatures will rebound into the 70s and 80s Monday and Tuesday.