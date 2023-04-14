7.0 magnitude earthquake shakes Indonesia’s main island

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A strong earthquake has shaken parts of Indonesia’s main island of Java and tourist island of Bali, causing panic but there are no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties. The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.0 quake on Friday was centered 59.8 miles north of Tuban, a coastal city in East Java province, at a depth of 369 miles. Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency said there was no danger of a tsunami but warned of possible aftershocks. Videos circulating on social media showed local residents and tourists in the neighboring provinces of Central Java, Yogyakarta and Bali panicking as houses and buildings swayed for several seconds.

