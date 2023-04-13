Warm and windy once again today

Windy and warm with critical fire weather across the region this afternoon.

TODAY: As a strong area of low pressure moves into the area... southwesterly winds will increase as we head into the afternoon. Still warm today with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Red Flag Fire Warnings will remain in effect until 9 pm tonight.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild overnight with morning lows in the low and mid-40s.

EXTENDED: Cooler temperatures Friday with a cold front rolling across the area. We'll also see an increasing chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening. The higher elevations are looking at snow... with snow showers across the plains possible by late Friday night and Saturday morning. Chilly Saturday with highs in the 40s and 50s. High pressure will build across the area Sunday with warming temps through early next week.