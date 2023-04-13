Trump asks to delay Carroll trial after learning she was funded by a donor to Democrats

By Kara Scannell, CNN

Former President Donald Trump is asking a judge to delay a columnist’s assault and defamation trial set to being later this month after learning that a billionaire who has donated to Democratic causes has paid for some of the accuser’s legal fees.

The information came to light recently when lawyers for E Jean Carroll informed Trump’s attorneys that “at some point, her counsel secured additional funding from a nonprofit organization to offset certain expenses and legal fees.”

Trump’s attorneys said the backer is Reid Hoffman, the founder of LinkedIn, who has a nonprofit.

On Wednesday, a different Trump attorney asked the judge to delay the trial until late May given the publicity around Trump’s indictment.

“The eleventh-hour disclosure that Plaintiff’s legal fees are being subsidized by American Future Republic and Reid Hoffman is troubling and raises significant questions that require further investigation,” Trump attorney Alina Habba wrote in a letter to the judge overseeing the case.

Carroll’s lawyers opposed any delay. Carroll’s attorney said the financial support from the nonprofit came in 2020 — one year after Carroll filed her state court lawsuit and is “irrelevant” to the issues in the case.

Trump’s lawyer asked the judge to reopen discovery, delay the trial one month, or instruct the jury of adverse inference instruction. It’s the second request by a Trump lawyer to delay the trial, which is scheduled to start on April 25.

“This revelation raises significant questions as to Plaintiff’s credibility, as well as her motive for commencing and/or continuing the instant action,” Habba wrote. “It also strikes at the heart of one of the key aspects of Plaintiff’s defamation claim — whether the instant action is a ‘hoax’ that was commenced and/or continued to advance a political agenda.”

