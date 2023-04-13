Suspect in leak probe talked about God, guns and war secrets

WASHINGTON (AP) — In trying to identify who was behind a major breach of classified U.S. documents, both federal agents and investigators not tied to any government had access to online clues that led to a 21-year-old Air National Guardsman with an interest in gaming, guns, and religion. Jack Teixeira, an airman from Massachusetts, was arrested Thursday in connection with the leak investigation. The case underscores the challenges the U.S. and other governments in keeping secrets and staying ahead of breaches in an era of omnipresent data. And it also shows the apparent power vested in a junior U.S. employee.

