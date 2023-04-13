Indian court to rule on Rahul Gandhi’s appeal of conviction

NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian court has heard an appeal from opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi to have his conviction stayed in a criminal defamation case for mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surname which resulted in his expulsion from Parliament. The judge says he will rule on the appeal on April 20. Under Indian law, a criminal conviction and prison sentence of two years or more are grounds for expulsion from Parliament. Gandhi was immediately disqualified, dealing a huge blow to his Congress party ahead of general elections next year. The prosecution of Gandhi was widely condemned by opponents of Modi as the latest assault against democracy and free speech by a government seeking to crush dissent.

