Germany appeals for reducing tensions over Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — Germany’s government has appealed for efforts to reduce tensions over Taiwan as the German foreign minister arrived in China for official talks. Annalena Baerbock’s visit follows days of Chinese military exercises near Taiwan, a self-governed island democracy that Beijing claims is part of its territory. Her ministry said Baerbock will discuss Taiwan, Ukraine, human rights and other issues when she meets with Chinese officials. China’s ruling Communist Party sent warships and fighter planes near Taiwan last weekend in retaliation for a meeting between the U.S. House speaker and the island’s president. Baerbock’s ministry warned that “threatening military gestures” raise the risk of confrontations. It appealed for a “de-escalation in the Strait of Taiwan.”

