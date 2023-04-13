Day Three: Rampart Fire remains 50% contained and 20 acres

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On day three of trying to control a fire burning in El Paso County, just west of Colorado Springs, officials report it remains at 50% contained and at just 20 acres.

The Rampart Fire was first reported on April 11, just before 3 p.m. While pre-evacuation orders were temporarily put in place - those have since been lifted.

In a 10:25 a.m. update, the US Forest Service said three engines and one squad remain supporting suppression efforts. The fire is currently burning in the old Waldo Canyon Burn Scar in the grass and Ponderosa Pine.

A Single Engine Air Tanker has also been assisting firefighters on the scene with water drops.

According to forest officials, the fire complexity level changed from Type 4 to a Type 5 incident. Thursday, operations will continue to mop up interior hot spots and secure the fire line.