Biden to stress shared ties in address to Irish parliament

DUBLIN (AP) — After a whirlwind Irish countryside tour of his ancestry, President Joe Biden is turning back to diplomacy. Biden will address the Irish parliament and meet with the country’s leaders on Thursday, with Ukraine high on the agenda. On Biden’s first stop of the day, he will meet with President Michael D. Higgins at the president’s Dublin residence and will ring the Peace Bell, unveiled in 2008 to mark the 10th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which ended sectarian violence in Northern Ireland. Biden also will participate in a tree planting ceremony, with his Irish oak close to the one planted by then-President Barack Obama.

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE, COLLEEN LONG and DAVID KEYTON Associated Press

