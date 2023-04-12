Record warmth and critical fire weather Wednesday

Record warmth and dangerous fire weather again today across southern Colorado.

TODAY: For the second day in a row we'll see critical fire weather across the region with highs ranging from the mid-80s to the low-90s. Dry and breezy conditions can be expected this afternoon with winds gusting up to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild overnight with Thursday morning lows in the upper-40s and low-50s.

EXTENDED: Warm and windy Thursday with critical fire weather region wide as a storm system approached the area. Much cooler Friday with mountain snow and rain showers and thunderstorms across the plains. High temperatures will cool into the 50s and 60s Friday. Cool for the first half of the weekend... them warming nicely on Sunday with highs returning to the upper-60s and low-70s.