New Scottish leader will challenge UK over gender law veto
By BRIAN MELLEY
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Scotland’s new leader says he will follow through with his predecessor’s plan to challenge the British government over its decision to block a law that makes it easier for people in Scotland to change their gender on official documents. First Minister Humza Yousaf said Wednesday that legal action is the only means to defend Scotland’s Parliament’s democracy from a U.K. veto. Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s vow to defend the legislation was put in question after she abruptly resigned. The British government argued the Scottish legislation could undermine U.K.-wide equality legislation that guarantees women and girls access to single-sex spaces.