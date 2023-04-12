New floods in Burundi displace thousands of families

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — More than 4,000 families have been displaced in the last week due to floods in Burundi’s western region of Gatumba. That’s where where a major river separates Burundi from the Democratic Republic of Congo is located. A local official said Wednesday that more than 4,000 families were displaced, and the government plans to relocate thousands of people living in two camps in the area. A polio epidemic was declared in the area in March — the first time the disease has been reported in the country in 30 years.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.