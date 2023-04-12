Judge affirms stricter interpretation of federal mining law

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Another judge has adopted a U.S. appellate court’s stricter interpretation of a century-and-a-half-old mining law in a new ruling that blocks a metals mine in Nevada. And it could have ramifications for a huge lithium mine near the Nevada-Oregon line and other future mines across the West. U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks vacated the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s approval of the planned molybdenum mine about 250 miles east of Reno. Hicks cited the 9th Circuit’s unprecedented ruling in an Arizona case last year that upended the government’s long-held position that the 1872 Mining Law conveys the same rights established through a valid mining claim to adjacent land for waste disposal.

