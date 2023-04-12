Shooting in Indian army station kills 4 soldiers

NEW DELHI (AP) — The Indian army says a firing incident inside a military station has killed at least four soldiers in northern India. The army says the area was cordoned off and sealed in Bhatinda, a town in Punjab state. The statement didn’t give details. Indian media reports quoted state police officers as saying that the incident in the army camp did not appear to be a terror attack. The shooting took place as the state is on a high security alert a day ahead of Baisakhi, a major Sikh and Hindu festival marking the start of the harvesting season. Punjab had suffered a bloody insurgency in 1980s that led to the assassination of Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards in 1984.

