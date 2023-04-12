Fire at garment factory in Pakistan kills 4 firefighters

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say four firefighters have died and nearly a dozen others were injured after a massive fire broke out in a garment factory in the southern Pakistan port city of Karachi. Police said Thursday the cause of the blaze was not immediately known. Heavy gray smoke suddenly rose from the factory Wednesday night. Firefighters had almost extinguished the blaze when the building collapsed. Rescuers have retrieved the bodies of the firefighters from the rubble of the factory. Officers are still investigating what happened. Karachi is the capital of southern Sindh province, where such incidents are common.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.