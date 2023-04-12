Angie Dickinson is (almost) ready for TCM’s Film Festival

Angie Dickinson has quite a few stories about her star-making role in Howard Hawks’ “Rio Bravo,” that she is ready to regale audiences with at the TCM Classic Film Festival on Thursday in Hollywood. The “Rio Bravo” screening and discussion marks the world premiere of a new 4K restoration of the film, done in partnership with Martin Scorsese’s The Film Foundation and as part the 100th anniversary of Warner Bros. Steven Spielberg and Paul Thomas Anderson are also planning to take the stage as part of the celebration, which runs through Sunday.

