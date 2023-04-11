Polish leader heads to US to further strengthen defense ties

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister has flown to the United States for meetings aimed at strengthening the economic and defense cooperation of the two nations. Mateusz Morawiecki is due to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday at the White House. His three-day visit will also include meetings with the representatives of American defense companies. Following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, the U.S. increased its military presence in Poland. The country is on NATO’s eastern flank and borders Ukraine. The U.S. has also used Poland as a transit country for military and humanitarian aid going into Ukraine.

