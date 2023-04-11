Skip to Content
Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity celebrates Earth Day with Donation Drive

MGN

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity is challenging the community to a donation drive for two ReStores in an effort to encourage keeping home goods out of landfills. 

The 2023 Earth Day ReStore Donation Drive is in celebration of Earth Day itself which is on Saturday, April 22. 

Donations to the ReStores will be recycled and resold and proceeds will go to El Paso County families in need of affordable housing. 

Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity is encouraging the community to donate new and gently used construction supplies, furniture, lawn and garden tools, and other home goods. 

The ReStores in Colorado Springs are located at: 

  • 411 S. Wahsatch Ave. 
  • 6250 Tutt Blvd. 

Donations are accepted at the stores Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Pickups can be scheduled and you can access the form here

