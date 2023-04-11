New York latest state to stockpile abortion-inducing pills

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York is joining other states in stockpiling abortion pills. It’s a response to a ruling in Texas that would limit access to a commonly used abortion drug. Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that the state will begin purchasing 150,000 doses of one of two abortion-inducing drugs. She called the ruling “an attack on democracy.” Hochul is the latest Democratic governor to announce the stockpiling of abortion medication after two federal judges issued contradicting rulings Friday that could impact the availability of mifepristone. The drug used in combination with misoprostol is considered the most effective to end a pregnancy.

By MAYSOON KHAN Associated Press/Report for America

