EXTENDED: Record warmth possible again Wednesday afternoon with highs in the 80s and 90s. Warm and windy conditions can be expected Thursday... with much colder air arriving Friday with mountain snow and rain showers and thunderstorms across the plains. Chilly temps for the first half of the weekend. Temperatures will warm back into the 60s and 70s by Sunday.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cool overnight. Morning lows Wednesday will fall into the mid-40s.

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

