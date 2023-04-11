Manhattan DA Bragg sues GOP House Judiciary chairman to prevent interference in Trump case
By CNN
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is suing House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican, over what the lawsuit describes as a “transparent campaign to intimidate and attack” the district attorney and interfere in his office’s case against former President Donald Trump.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
