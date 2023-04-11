EPA acts, finding cancer risk from sterilization chemical

The Environmental Protection Agency proposed Tuesday to limit the use of the chemical ethylene oxide after finding higher than expected cancer risk at facilities that use it to sterilize billions of medical devices each year. The EPA says its proposal will reduce ethylene oxide emissions from 86 medical sterilization facilities across the United States by roughly 80%. The companies will also have to measure the chemical, which is classified as a pesticide, in the air.

