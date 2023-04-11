El Paso County deputy helps create bill to get justice for service animals that are killed in the line of duty

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- An El Paso County deputy and his wife are pushing for stronger laws to protect police and service dogs.

A new proposal by lawmakers comes one year after El Paso County Sheriff's Office K-9 officer "Jinx" was shot and killed in the line of duty.

On Tuesday, Jinx's handler, Deputy Ronnie Hancock, was grieving the one-year anniversary of his K-9 partner's death. Hancock said he was shocked to find out that in the State of Colorado, there isn't a direct jail time punishment for people who hurt or kill service animals.

"He's not just a dog, he was my partner," said Julie Hancock.

In 2020 Jinx began working for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The K-9 was given to the Hancock Family and almost immediately they formed a special bond.

"I say this often. Those two years, even if they were short, I spent probably more time with Jinx than I did my family during those two years," said Deputy Hancock.

On the night of April 11, 2022, Jinx and four other deputies were out on a call. Jinx entered a suspect's home before officers and was shot and killed.

"That night was hard enough to deal with the loss of Jinx. And then to find out that anyone who would harm a police K-9 like that would do no jail time or very minimal punishment, it was just another shot to the stomach for me," said Hancock.

One year later, both Ronnie Hancock and his wife Julie have been working non-stop to make a change and get the "Increase Penalty Cruelty Police and Service Animals" bill passed.

"Knowing what we went through with the loss of Jinx, I wanted to make sure that should this ever happen to another K-9 handler and their family, and department, that there will be some justice," said Julie.

Currently, there is a law that says a person can be convicted if a judge finds that they injured or killed a working police dog with malicious intent. Under that law, the person is required to pay all veterinarian bills and, or replace the dog.

The Hancock family would like for there to be stricter punishment for criminals who hurt service animals.

"Ultimately we would like them to be as an extension to their handler, that they are part of the police force, and that whoever hurts or harms a working K9 will serve jail time. Because if they're willing to hurt a K-9, they're willing to hurt our officers as well," said Julie Hancock.

Currently, the bill is set to be introduced to the House on April 18.

There is also a Facebook page for Jinx's memorial where people can go and support the cause by signing a petition that will help bring more attention to the bill.