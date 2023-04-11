Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton announces she has Parkinson’s disease

By Annie Grayer and Clare Foran, CNN

Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton of Virginia announced on Tuesday that she has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The congresswoman, 54, said in a video released by her office that she is “doing well” and “feeling good and staying strong.”

“I’ve got a positive attitude and I’ve got the strong support of so many family, friends and loved ones,” Wexton said, adding that she is “working with my doctor on a treatment plan that addresses my symptoms.”

Wexton said that she wants to use her platform to raise awareness and fight for a cure and made it clear that she doesn’t intend to leave office.

“The treatment process is one that involves time and commitment, so you’re going to see me have some good days and some days that are not so good. But I want you to know this: my head and my heart are 100% committed to serving the people of Virginia, and especially my constituents in the 10th Congressional District,” she said.

“I hope to keep serving you for many years to come,” she said.

This story has been updated with additional information.

