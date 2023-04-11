1st woman to lead UK communications intelligence agency GCHQ

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. has named the first woman to head its communications intelligence agency. Anne Keast-Butler was named Tuesday as director of the Government Communications Headquarters, known as GCHQ. Keast-Butler is currently deputy director general at MI5, the domestic intelligence agency, where she oversaw operational, investigative and protective security work that included Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly says Keast-Butler has an impressive record countering threats from terrorists, cyber-criminals and malign foreign powers. Keast-Butler is the first woman to lead a U.K. intelligence agency since Eliza Manningham-Buller retired from MI5 in 2007.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.