today at 7:22 AM
Published 7:08 AM

Sunny and warm Monday

Record warmth possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

TODAY: Sunny skies and warm temperatures to start the work week. Highs today will range from the low to the upper-70s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cool overnight. Morning lows Tuesday will dip into the low-40s.

EXTENDED: Warming temperatures continue Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 80s. Record setting temperatures are possible for Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and Alamosa.

The warmth will continue through Thursday... with much cooler temperatures starting Friday with showers and thunderstorms possible. Cool for the first half of the weekend... with slightly warmer temperatures Sunday.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

