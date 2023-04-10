Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 4:47 PM
Published 4:17 PM

EVEN WARMER TUESDAY

ara

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cool overnight. Morning lows Tuesday will dip into the low-40s.

TOMORROW: Bluebird skies once again as high pressure stays in control over the western tier of the U.S. Temps will soar into the 70's to mid-80's. Gusty winds for portions of the eastern plains will trigger areas of high fire danger.

EXTENDED: Warming temperatures continue Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 80s. Record setting temperatures are possible for Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and Alamosa.

The warmth will continue through Thursday... with much cooler temperatures starting Friday with showers and thunderstorms possible. Cool for the first half of the weekend... with slightly warmer temperatures Sunday.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content