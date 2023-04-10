EVEN WARMER TUESDAY

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cool overnight. Morning lows Tuesday will dip into the low-40s.

TOMORROW: Bluebird skies once again as high pressure stays in control over the western tier of the U.S. Temps will soar into the 70's to mid-80's. Gusty winds for portions of the eastern plains will trigger areas of high fire danger.

EXTENDED: Warming temperatures continue Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 80s. Record setting temperatures are possible for Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and Alamosa.

The warmth will continue through Thursday... with much cooler temperatures starting Friday with showers and thunderstorms possible. Cool for the first half of the weekend... with slightly warmer temperatures Sunday.