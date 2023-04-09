Skip to Content
Business robbed at gunpoint in Colorado Springs

MGN

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A business was robbed Saturday night in southeast Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said around 9:15 p.m. they received a 911 call from a business in the 3000 block of S. Academy Blvd saying they had just been robbed. The caller said a suspect with a handgun had robbed them.

Police said they are working to identify a suspect and a car. No employees were hurt during the robbery.

Riley Carroll

Riley is a weekend anchor and reporter for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

