Washington firefighters come to the rescue of parachutist stuck in tree

By Zoe Sottile, CNN

Washington firefighters rescued an unlucky parachutist after he became stuck in a tree.

The man landed in a tree in Central Mason County on April 1, according to a news release from Central Mason Fire and EMS.

Luckily, the man avoided hitting the “high-capacity” power lines and was uninjured, the release says.

The parachutist landed in a “swamp/drainage area,” so first responders had to use a 35-foot tall ground ladder rather than a ladder truck to reach him.

“He just needed assistance getting untangled and down from the tree,” said Central Mason Fire and EMS in the release.

The man was participating in a scheduled parachuting course at local business Skydive Kapowsin, Central Mason Fire and EMS told CNN in an email. He was meant to land in Sanderson Field, a public airfield in Shelton.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.