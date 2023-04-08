Warm, cloudy and breezy this weekend

SATURDAY: We’ll start off mild in the high 30s today. We’re tracking clouds in the forecast, along with warm temperatures and breezy conditions — winds mostly along the southern I-25 corridor and southeastern plains. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s. We’ll stay warm through the early evening hours and then slowly creep back down to the 30s for our lows tonight.

SUNDAY: It’s a mild wake up tomorrow starting off in the low 40s for our Easter Sunday. Clouds will stick around but temperatures will stay comfortable warming up to the 60s and 70s again.

EXTENDED: We’ll warm up to the low 80s in many areas by the middle of next week.