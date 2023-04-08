Jazz saxophonist, teacher Edward “Kidd” Jordan dies at 87

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jazz saxophonist and music teacher Edward “Kidd” Jordan died in his sleep Friday, surrounded by family at his New Orleans home. Family publicist Vincent Sylvain said Jordan grew up in Crowley before moving to New Orleans where he became a professor at Southern University of New Orleans and later chairman of the university’s Jazz Studies Program. Jordan also was an instructor at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation’s School of Music for 25 years. He also served as Artistic Director for the Louis Armstrong Satchmo Jazz Camp. During his 34 years at SUNO, Sylvain said he shared his vision of improvisation and encouraged students to find their authentic creative voices. Jordan’s survivors include his wife and seven children, four of whom are professional musicians. Jordan was 87.

