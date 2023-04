By CNN

Texas federal Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk issued a ruling Friday on medication abortion drug mifepristone, saying he will suspend the US Food and Drug Administration’s two-decade-old approval of it.

He is pausing his ruling for seven days so the federal government can appeal.

Read the ruling here.

