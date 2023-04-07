In DeSantis’ shadow, Florida Democrats fight to be relevant

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Things are so bad for the Florida Democratic Party that the arrests of its party chair and Senate minority leader could be seen as a positive. Democrats are struggling for relevance in the Republican-dominated state. And they hope the arrests of Senate Democratic leader Lauren Book and state party Chair Nikki Fried could signal a new swagger in their fight — and one that directly contradicts Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ claim that Florida is the freest state in the nation. Book says, “We have to show up differently when there are so few of us.” It’s a big task as DeSantis moves toward his expected run for the presidency.

