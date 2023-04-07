Ex-convict’s letters to shooter foretold Las Vegas massacre

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas have released letters apparently addressing the gunman responsible for the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history that foretold the carnage to come. An ex-convict who lived in Texas expressed alarm to Stephen Paddock about his state of mind and pleaded with him not to go on a shooting rampage. Police received the letters after they were found in an abandoned office building in Texas a month after the October 2017 attack. Neither Las Vegas police nor the FBI commented Friday. Paddock killed himself, and police and the FBI have said they could not determine his specific motive for the attack that killed 60 people and injured hundreds.

