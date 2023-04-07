California hostage shooting suspect sought in other crime

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Police say the gunman who shot a California Highway Patrol officer and two hostages in a public park was initially wanted for questioning in connection with a freeway shooting. The violence unfolded Thursday afternoon as CHP officers were trying to serve a search warrant on Eric Abril in Roseville while families played at nearby baseball fields and children attended camp. Abril took two hostages amid the chaos in the city of about 150,000 northeast of Sacramento. James MacEgan was killed in the shooting and his spouse was injured. The injured CHP officer has been released from the hospital.

