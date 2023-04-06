WARMING TREND THROUGH THE WEEKEND

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cold overnight. Moring lows will drop into the mid and upper-20s.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny for the first half of the day on Friday with high temps soaring into the 50's and 60's for the Pikes Peak region and near 70° for the southeastern plains. Gusty west winds in place for the far eastern plains prompting Red Flag warnings through the afternoon.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will warm each day through the weekend... with highs Friday rebounding into the 60s and 70s. Saturday and Sunday will feature high temperatures ranging from the upper-60s to the upper-70s. Even some temps in the low and mid-80s early next week.