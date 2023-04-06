Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 5:16 PM

Voluntary evacuation order issued then quickly lifted for wildland fire in eastern El Paso County

MGN

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) issued a voluntary evacuation order due to a wildland fire in the far eastern part of the county Thursday just before 3 p.m.

The EPCSO said the evacuation order was for Edison Rd on the west, to Shear Rd on the South, to Truckton Rd on the North, to Harding Rd on the East in Edison due to the fire that is near 9000 Bowen Ln.

Multiple fire agencies responded to the fire

Not long after the evacuation order was issued, we learned the fire had been contained and the order was lifted.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content