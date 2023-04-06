Police: Texas boy, 6, not seen since last fall believed dead

EVERMAN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say that a 6-year-old Texas boy whose mother has given various stories to explain his absence since last fall is believed to be dead. Everman police Chief Craig Spencer says Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez was last seen around the time his mother gave birth to twin girls in October. He said searches for the boy’s body have been focused near the family’s home in Everman, located just south of Fort Worth. Spencer said that around the time that Noel was last seen, he was described as “appearing unhealthy and malnourished. On March 31, arrest warrants on charges of abandoning and endangering a child were issued for the boy’s mother, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, and her husband, Arshdeep Singh. Both are believed to have flown to India last month.

