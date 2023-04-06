Good Samaritan stabbed in Colorado Springs after following shoplifting suspects

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A good Samaritan was stabbed in Colorado Springs after he followed a suspected shoplifter out of a Home Depot, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

CSPD said the stabbing victim saw a man leave the Home Depot on N. Academy with stolen items. He watched the suspect meet up with a woman who also had stolen items.

The man then followed the male and female suspects to the area of 6800 Crest Hill View where the man found the suspects hiding behind a fence.

The man got in a physical fight with the two shoplifting suspects and the male suspect stabbed the victim and caused serious bodily injury.

Police said the assault ended when the victim restrained both suspects and other people jumped in to help.