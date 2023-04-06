China sanctions groups, Taiwan official in US as retaliation

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China is sanctioning two organizations and Taiwan’s representative in the U.S. in response to the closely watched meeting between the U.S. House Speaker and Taiwan’s president. A Chinese official said Friday that the Prospect Foundation and the Council of Asian Liberals and Democrats were being sanctioned for their involvement in promoting Taiwan independence “under the guise of academic and research exchanges.” Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy held talks with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in California this week in a rare high-level, bipartisan meeting on U.S. soil. China views any official exchanges between foreign governments and Taiwan as infringement on Beijing’s claims of sovereignty over the island.

