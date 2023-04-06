Chicago firefighter dead in high-rise blaze had heart attack

CHICAGO (AP) — A firefighter who died while battling a blaze in a high-rise building on Chicago’s North Side died of a heart attack. Autopsy results released Thursday by the Cook County medical examiner showed 55-year-old Lt. Jan Tchoryk died of hypertensive-arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The fire was reported before 8 a.m. Wednesday on the 27th floor of the condo and apartment building in the Gold Coast neighborhood. A fire department spokesman says the extra-alarm fire started after combustible material was placed “too close to a heat-generating appliance.” Tchoryk was the second Chicago firefighter to die this week. 49-year-old Jermaine Pelt, died of carbon monoxide poisoning Tuesday while battling a house fire on the city’s South Side.

