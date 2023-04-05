Voters give women 1 win, 1 loss in UEFA soccer election

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — UEFA member federations have been given a historic chance to vote for female candidates against male opposition for the first time in international soccer politics. They elected one of two women. Debbie Hewitt of England was voted in as the FIFA vice president for the four British soccer nations. She beat incumbent David Martin of Northern Ireland 39-16 in a vote of all the UEFA member countries. The same federations earlier rejected the candidacy of Lise Klaveness to join the UEFA executive committee. The Norwegian official has been outspoken on human rights issues. She got the second-fewest votes.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.