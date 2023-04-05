US man found dead on Mexico’s Baja California peninsula

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The body of a U.S. man who had gone missing Feb. 11 has been found in a clandestine burial pit on Mexico’s Baja California peninsula. Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur said Wednesday that a local man and his sister had been arrested in connection with his death. The body of Wilmer Trivett was found near the quiet Pacific coast town of Todos Santos. Trivett had been camping in the area in his camper truck. Prosecutors say Trivett apparently was involved in a traffic accident with the two suspects some time ago. State prosecutor Daniel de la Rosa says Trivett paid damages, but the pair later decided it wasn’t enough.

