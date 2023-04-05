US House leader and Taiwan president meet as China protests

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has welcomed Taiwan’s president in a rare high-level meeting on U.S. soil. It was a face-to-face session with President Tsai Ing-wen that risks anger from China. More than a dozen Democratic and Republican lawmakers joined Republican McCarthy for the talks at southern California’s Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. The meeting underscored strong support among U.S. lawmakers for the self-ruled island as tensions rise with rival China. For Tsai it’s the most sensitive stop on a weeklong journey meant to shore up alliances with the U.S. and Central America. China views any interaction between U.S. and Taiwanese officials as a challenge to its claim to the island as its territory.

By MICHAEL BLOOD, LISA MASCARO and ELLEN KNICKMEYER Associated Press

