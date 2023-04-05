Ex-Infowars employee who stormed Capitol gets home detention

A Texas man who worked for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ website, Infowars, has been sentenced to four months of home detention for joining a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol. Samuel Montoya was employed as a video editor for Infowars when he stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He captured footage of a police officer fatally shooting a rioter, Ashli Babbitt. Montoya pleaded guilty in November to a misdemeanor charge punishable by up to six months behind bars. Bates sentenced Montoya to 3 years of probation, including 120 days of home detention and 60 hours of community service.

