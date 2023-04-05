Cargo ship sinks off Turkish coast, 9 crew members missing

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish officials say a Guinea-Bissau-flagged cargo ship with 14 crew members on board has sunk off Turkey’s Mediterranean coast. Five crew members were rescued while efforts to find nine others are underway. The Joe 2 sank off the coast of Kumluca, in Antalya province, on Wednesday while heading to Ukraine from the Turkish port of Iskenderun, the state-run Anadolu Agency quoted Gov. Ersin Yazici as saying. The cause of the ship sinking was not immediately clear. The crew consisted of 14 Syrian nationals. The coast guard said an investigation has been launched by the chief prosecutor’s office for Kumluca.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.