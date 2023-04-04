Last of 5 wounded students released from Michigan hospital
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A hospital has released the last of five students who were wounded in a February shooting at Michigan State University. MSU police say the student was in critical condition for weeks at Sparrow Hospital but was stable when transported to another facility Tuesday. No other details were released. Five students were wounded and three others were killed Feb. 13 when a gunman fired inside two campus buildings. The shooter killed himself miles away when confronted by police that night. One student was killed in MSU Union. It reopened Monday. The two other students were killed in Berkey Hall. The academic building remains closed.