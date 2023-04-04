Landscaping company will donate portion of April proceeds to help veterans

Throughout the month of April, a local landscaping company will donate a portion of its revenue to Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center.

Top Notch Turf, which specializes in artificial grass installation, will donate 50 cents for every square foot of turf sold through the end of the month.

Owner Nicholas Byard expects that to add up to anywhere from $5,000-10,000.

A spokesperson for Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center says the money to help provide its core services to veterans, including job placement, counseling, and other support services.

"We wanted to look at ways we can give back to the community in 2023," Byard told KRDO, "not just how we can grow as a company but also support those in need."

He added that he recently learned about Mt. Carmel through a friend and immediately began looking at ways to assist the nonprofit.

To participate in the fundraiser, you can contact Top Notch Turf at 719-299-0927, or click on their website.