Funerals set for 5 of Nashville school shooting’s 6 victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Funeral services are set for five of the six people killed in this week’s school shooting in Nashville, as the grieving city mourns the victims of the horrific attack on what should have been a normal day of school. Police said three adults and three 9-year-old students were killed during the shooting Monday at The Covenant School. The children have been identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney. Also killed were Katherine Koonce, 60, the head of the school; Mike Hill, 61, a custodian; and Cynthia Peak, 61, a substitute teacher. Funeral arrangements have now been disclosed for all the victims except Peak.

By TRAVIS LOLLER and ADRIAN SAINZ Associated Press

