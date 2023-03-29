Thai authorities battle spread of mountain wildfires

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai authorities have ordered urgent action to stop the spread of a fire that overnight engulfed forests on two mountains in a province northeast of the capital Bangkok. Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said firefighting vehicles had been deployed to extinguish the blaze, which broke out Wednesday night in Nakhon Nayok province, 70 miles northeast of Bangkok. The fire began on a high part of Khao Chaplu mountain, where safe access for firefighters was impossible. It then spread to the adjacent Khao Laem mountain. Local media said high winds fanned the flames. Its cause was not yet known, though some local media reports said it was set off by lightning. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha ordered officials and the army to mobilize against the fire.

